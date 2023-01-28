Fans who were involved in the trouble between Harborough and Corby in today's (Saturday's) derby match will be banned, Harborough Town FC have said.

Leicestershire Police brought extra officers to the football match but there are reports of trouble as the fans left the ground.

It is believed at least one person was injured but Leicestershire Police have yet to confirm this.

Police dealing with an incident in the car park after the game

However, Harborough Town FC released a statement soon after the match.

It read: "The club are appalled at the behaviour of a minority of supporters from both clubs upon leaving the ground this evening.

"This type of behaviour will not be tolerated and goes against all of the values of Harborough Town FC, and the club will work closely with the Police to identify any supporters involved in these incidents.

"Any Harborough Town supporter who is identified to be involved will be subject to a ban from all activities at the club.

"The club will be making no further statement on this matter until we have concluded investigations with the local police."