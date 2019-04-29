Elderly man left 'angry and upset' after model trains stolen from his Harborough home

An elderly man has been left feeling angry and upset after burglars took 11 model trains from his house in Great Glen.

Between 10pm and 11pm on Tuesday April 23, burglars entered a property in Stonehill Court.

Police

They took 11 trains including a Hornby R3404, Hornby R3595, Hornby R3553, Hornby R3525, Hornby R3559, Bachmann 32951 and Bachmann MR111.

PC Ross Lovett, the investigating officer, is appealing for information about the burglary and the whereabouts of this stolen property.

He said: “These trains were stolen from an elderly man who has been left feeling angry and upset at their loss. These trains mean a great deal to him and he is desperate for their return.

“I am urging for anyone who may have any information about this burglary or may know where these stolen items are to contact police. Similarly, if you have been approached by someone selling similar trains in suspicious circumstances, I’d urge you to get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact PC 4387 Ross Lovett on 101 quoting 19000206918.