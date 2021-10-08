Driver who rammed police car in high-speed chase before crashing near Market Harborough is jailed

Holland crashed his Audi into a field after trying to outrun police

A driver who rammed a police car in a high-speed chase on an icy winter’s day near Market Harborough has been jailed.

Lee Roy Holland, 45, was locked up for seven months at Northampton Crown Court after the terrifying police pursuit.

The chase was sparked when Holland failed to stop for traffic officers in Braybrooke.

He sped along the A6, A427 and frozen country roads before crashing his red Audi A3 by a field lying deep in snow at Brampton Ash.

Police backed up by a police dog team quickly arrested Holland, from Desborough, after they chased him through the field in January.