Driver who rammed police car in high-speed chase before crashing near Market Harborough is jailed
The driver was caught by a police dog team after running into a field following the car chase
A driver who rammed a police car in a high-speed chase on an icy winter’s day near Market Harborough has been jailed.
Lee Roy Holland, 45, was locked up for seven months at Northampton Crown Court after the terrifying police pursuit.
The chase was sparked when Holland failed to stop for traffic officers in Braybrooke.
He sped along the A6, A427 and frozen country roads before crashing his red Audi A3 by a field lying deep in snow at Brampton Ash.
Police backed up by a police dog team quickly arrested Holland, from Desborough, after they chased him through the field in January.
As well as being jailed, Holland was also banned from driving for 15 months for dangerous driving and having no insurance.