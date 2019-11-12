Cyclist left lying in the road after a hit-and-run in Harborough

The incident happened just after 1.30pm when a vehicle collided with a cyclist on the Coventry Road/Farndon Road traffic light junction.

Harborough Police said: "The vehicle didn’t stop and left the lady cyclist lying in the road.

"The lady was fortunate so many people stopped to help. She is currently at Kettering hospital."

Police are looking for witnesses.

"The car may have carried on Farndon Road. We believe it’s a red car, possibly a ref Ford Focus. Enquiries are ongoing."