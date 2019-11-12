Cyclist left lying in the road after a hit-and-run in Harborough
A cyclist is in hospital after a hit-and-run collision in Harborough today (Tuesday).
Tuesday, 12th November 2019, 4:48 pm
Tuesday, 12th November 2019, 5:01 pm
The incident happened just after 1.30pm when a vehicle collided with a cyclist on the Coventry Road/Farndon Road traffic light junction.
Harborough Police said: "The vehicle didn’t stop and left the lady cyclist lying in the road.
"The lady was fortunate so many people stopped to help. She is currently at Kettering hospital."
"The car may have carried on Farndon Road. We believe it’s a red car, possibly a ref Ford Focus. Enquiries are ongoing."
Anyone with any information is urged to call police on 101 quoting incident 301 of 12/11.