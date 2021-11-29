Controlling thug who beat up his wife in Market Harborough is jailed for 27 months

Daniel Sih.

A thug who beat up his terrified wife and carried out a campaign of domestic abuse against her in Market Harborough has been jailed for over two years.

Vicious bully Daniel Sih, 41, spent his partner’s wages and even told her what she could eat – and when and how often she could go to sleep.

Sih ruthlessly controlled his wife’s behaviour for several years as he intimidated and frightened her into submission while they lived together in Market Harborough.

He verbally abused her time and time again – and physically assaulted her as well, often leaving her battered and bruised.

But Sih finally got his just desserts when he brutally attacked her in the summer of 2020 – and the police launched an urgent investigation into the assault.

Sih was charged over the violent assault and hauled into court.

And the brute was locked up for 27 months at Leicester Crown Court last Friday (November 26).

Sih, now of Station Road, Desborough, admitted one count of assault by beating.

He also pleaded guilty to one count of engaging in coercive/controlling behaviour in an intimate/family relationship.

His devastated wife has now ended their marriage.

After she was assaulted in June last year she screwed up the courage to go to police and expose him for the thug he was.

She told officers of a catalogue of incidents where Sih had “exerted coercive and controlling behaviour” over her.

She said he had used her earnings to go on holiday by himself and had also treated himself to a new watch with her money.

“Detectives were also told that he would also dictate what she could and could not eat – and even how long she was allowed to sleep,” said Leicestershire Police.

“She said he would verbally abuse her on a regular basis and often became violent – leaving her with bruises.”

As well as being thrown behind bars, Sih is also subjected to an indefinite order forbidding any contact with his shattered victim.

Det Con Robin Bonell, of Market Harborough CID, was the investigating officer in the case.

“Sih’s victim has shown immense bravery in speaking out about the physical and psychological harm he caused.

“They are no longer in a relationship with one another,” said Det Con Bonell today as he saluted the courageous victim.

“I hope that she can now move on with her life and take some comfort from the fact he has been brought to justice and is now serving time in prison.”

The detective is now calling on anyone across Harborough who is the victim of domestic abuse to alert police immediately.

“Leicestershire Police takes all reports of controlling and coercive behaviour seriously and it’s never too late to speak out,” added Det Con Bonell.

“I would encourage anyone who believes they’re a victim – or thinks they know someone who is a victim – to come forward.”

You can find out much more information about domestic abuse by visiting: www.leics.police.uk/advice/advice-and-information/daa/domestic-abuse/Leicestershire Police is also supporting White Ribbon Day, which is committed to ending male violence against women.