Attempted robbery at Harborough village shop

A man tried to rob a village shop in the Harborough district - but ran away empty-handed.

The attempted robbery was at Kibworth Convenience Store - part of the Premier Express chain - on Fleckney Road, Kibworth just after noon today (Thursday, October 11).

The male shop manager was alone in the store when he was confronted by the would-be robber.

He refused to hand over any money, and the man panicked and ran out of the store.

The store was cordoned off on Thursday afternoon, as police conducted house-to-house inquiries in the area. A forensics van appeared at the scene just after 4pm.

No one was injured in the incident.