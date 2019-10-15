Anger after yob who attacked Tommy silhouette in Market Harborough escapes with community order

A Royal British Legion chief said he’s “disappointed” after a yob who attacked a soldier silhouette in Market Harborough escaped with a community order.

Stewart Harrison, 72, said local people were “angry and upset” after the 6ft aluminium Tommy by the town centre War Memorial was damaged on Friday night (Oct 11).

He spoke after Leigh Marlow, 34, admitted carrying out the mindless attack at Leicester magistrates’ court yesterday (Mon).

Mr Harrison, chairman of the Legion’s Market Harborough branch, said: “It’s very disappointing that this idiot did not receive a stiffer sentence to reflect the seriousness of the offence.

“We are disappointed because this disgusting mindless incident has angered a lot of people in Harborough.

“The Tommy means a heck of a lot to a lot of people.”

The former army and RAF serviceman added: “The soldier is of huge symbolic significance – especially with Remembrance Day just weeks away.

“This attack has provoked a lot of anger and the attacker should be ashamed.

“At least he’s been dealt with swiftly by the police and courts.

“Let’s just hope he’s learned his lesson and never carries out this type of attack again.”

Mr Harrison said they were hoping to get the iconic Tommy, which was bent out of shape, repaired in time for Remembrance Day on November 11.

Marlow, of Aikman Close, New Parks, Leicester, was arrested after police were called to the scene at 6.30pm on Friday night.

He was given a 12-month community order at the city’s magistrates’ court yesterday after admitting criminal damage.

A court spokeswoman said Marlow had not been ordered to do unpaid community work but would have to receive treatment for an alcohol problem.

The Tommy was erected on The Square in Harborough in June last year to mark the centenary of the end of the 1914-18 Great War.

The emotive transparent figure with his head bowed and rifle in his hand was erected by Harborough District Council.