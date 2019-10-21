Anger after dozens of youngsters held a noisy drinking party in park near Harborough - and left behind a huge mess

Furious residents called in police after complaining about a 'large and noisy drinking party' which left a huge mess in a park.

The gathering caused a noisy disturbance on Saturday night (October 19) as darkness fell in Little Bowden Recreation Ground off Northampton Road.

And the drinkers left behind smashed bottles of vodka and beer in a park that is popular with dog walkers and children.

The gang, believed to be local older teenagers, ran away when police went to the scene after the alarm was raised.

Cllr Peter James, who represents Little Bowden on Harborough District Council, said: “There were dozens of kids there.

“This kind of incident is totally unacceptable.

“It intimidates local residents backing on to the park while serious under-age drinking also puts the kids themselves at risk.”

The Liberal Democrat councillor added: “They left behind a trail of empty vodka bottles and beer cans and overturned a litter bin causing a terrible mess.

“I got a call about 9.30pm on Saturday night to tell me it was happening and it’s a disgrace.

“We are asking police to step up their presence there and increase security.

“The county council’s agreed to send out a youth worker to work with local youths and try to make sure this doesn’t happen again.”

Cllr James said district council workers acted quickly to clean up the mini-mountain of rubbish on Sunday morning.

“This is a much-loved, well-used recreation ground.

“Many children use this park and this sort of anti-social behaviour has to be stopped,” he said.

A Leicestershire Police spokeswoman said: “Police received a number of calls relating to up to 50 youths acting anti-socially in Little Bowden Park on Saturday evening.

“Officers attended the park but on their arrival the group made off.

“Local officers are not aware of any previous ASB (anti-social behaviour) issues relating to this area of a similar nature involving the same number of youths and will be liaising with the local council to discuss reports from the weekend.”

A Harborough District Council spokesman said: “Our grounds maintenance team attended to clear up some cans and bottles left at the recreation ground once this was reported to us.

“We will continue to work with police to monitor the area.”