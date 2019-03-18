A teenager has been arrested after a burglary in Lutterworth

A 16-year-old from Coventry has been arrested by police after a burglary in Lutterworth.

The victim was in the house at the time, in Burrough Way, when three men broke in at around 1pm on Sunday, March 10.

Police say that two of the men approached the victim and demanded items and money from him while the third man was reported to have stood at the back of the group in possession of a knife.

Cash, a Fitbit charge 2 watch and an iPhone 7 was stolen before the men then ran out of the property and stole the victim’s white BMW M140.

No-one was injured in the incident.

As part of their investigation, officers have arrested a 16-year-old youth from Coventry on suspicion of aggravated burglary and burglary. He has since been released on police bail pending further enquiries.

Detective Constable James Collins said: “Our enquiries are ongoing and despite this arrest, we are still appealing for information in relation to this incident.

“This incident happened on a Sunday afternoon when people are likely to have been out and about in the area.

“Anyone who has any information is urged to make contact with us. If you have any CCTV or dashcam footage from Burrough Way, or the surrounding area, please also check this to see if you can help us.”

Anyone with any information should call 101 quoting incident 19000123239.

If you have information in response to this appeal please contact us on 101. You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. Your personal details won't be taken, information isn't traced or recorded and you will not be required to go to court.