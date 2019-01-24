Crews called out to barn fire near Harborough village

Three fire crews were called out after a barn caught fire at a farm in the Harborough district.

The fire was first reported at 12.41am today (Thursday January 24).

The fire involved a barn, which the fire service believes was being used to store hay. It was located off Skeffington Glebe Road near Skeffington in the north of the Harborough district.

Fire engines from Billesdon, Uppingham and the Eastern fire stations were called out. On arrival they discovered that the barn was fully involved in fire.

The crews decided to allow the fire to burn out, and two of the three fire crews were sent back to base.