County show set to return to Harborough this August

The Leicestershire County Show is getting set for a successful return to Harborough over the August bank holiday weekend.

Last year’s County Show in Market Harborough attracted around 13,000 visitors to the 85-acre site located beside Airfield Business Park. An even bigger event is planned this year, with an unmissable show from the RAF Falcon Parachute Display Team on both days being just one of many exciting highlights.

Half-price early bird tickets, costing £5 (under 14s free) are available to visitors buying them before June 1.

“We’re delighted to be able to provide this great half-price offer to those planning to attend the 2018 County Show,” says David Young, Leicestershire County Show Director. “Now that we’re in our third year in our Market Harborough location, we’re established as a firm favourite for the bank holiday weekend. “

He adds: “Last year’s decision to stage the event over two days was hugely popular and allowed us to welcome 1,000 more visitors than in 2016. With more events than ever planned this year, including the visit from the RAF Falcons in their centenary year, we’re looking forward to welcoming even more visitors for 2018.”

As well as the traditional agricultural events, there will be a host of family-friendly activities on offer this year.

Early bird half-price tickets are available at www.leicestershirecountyshow.co.uk.