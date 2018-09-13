County’s £30 million from new town in Harborough district

Cash-strapped Leicestershire County Council will get a welcome £30 million from a new town in the Harborough district.

The ambitious new town plan will put around 2,750 homes, plus schools, employment areas, and a community and leisure hub around a public park in a town east of Lutterworth.

The detailed scheme has been put forward by Leicestershire County Council as the main landowner of the 516 acre site. Developing the site would raise around £30 million for the council.

Deputy leader of the county council, Byron Rhodes, said: “We remain the lowest funded county in the country and the development would generate vital income for frontline services, including those supporting vulnerable people.”

Residents can find out more about the scheme at an exhibition on September 21 and 22, 10am to 4pm, at the Wycliffe Rooms, in George Street, Lutterworth.

The plan on the right shows the M1 running north to south, with present-day Lutterworth to the left and the new town to the right. The A4304 to Market Harborough is towards the bottom of the plan.

Note the new bridge that will cross the M1 to the north of the new town.

Pale areas within the red outline areas for homes, orange indicates two primary schools, pink and mauve areas bordering the M1 are employment zones, light blue shows a community hub.

From September 21, people can also find out more and comment at www.leicestershire.gov.uk/lutterworth-east

The proposal – known as a strategic development area – is included in Harborough District Council’s local plan, which sets out how land is used and what is built where.

A planning application for the new town is due to be submitted to the district council in early next year.