COMPETITION: Win tickets for this summer’s Wolf Run in Leicestershire

Fancy taking part in this summer’s Wolf Run in Leicestershire?

We have teamed up with the official sponsors of the popular Wolf Run, Skinny Brands, to give away five tickets - worth more than £250.

The Summer Wolf Run takes place at Stanford Hall in Leicestershire on Saturday, June 2 and Sunday, June 3, so there is still time to grab a ticket.

The Wolf Run is a 10k off-road run featuring a series of man-made and natural obstacles located throughout the course. With four events throughout the year (spring, summer autumn and winter). The Wolf Run is a wild run to allow people to experience natural, raw running conditions as far as possible while also presenting runners with a challenging, interesting and enjoyable event.

To be in with a chance of winning a ticket, answer the following question:

How many Wolf Runs are held throughout the year?

Send your answers, with your name, address and contact number, to newsdesk@harboroughmail.co.uk

All entries must be titled ‘Wolf Run Competition’ and you must state which day you wish to do (Saturday or Sunday).