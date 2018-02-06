Community asked for ideas on marking special year of anniversaries

Two historic events will see their centenarys celebrated in 2018 and Harborough District Council is asking the community for ideas on how they should be marked.

This year marks 100 years since the end of the First World War, as well as the 100th anniversary of the 1918 Representation of the People Act, which, for the first time, gave women the right to vote.

Cllr Neil Bannister, Leader of Harborough District Council, said: “The significance of these hugely important events should not be undervalued and we are open to discussions to find appropriate and fitting ways to mark these occasions locally.”

World War One lasted from July 1914 to November 11, 1918. More than 70 million military personnel, including people from the Harborough district, were mobilised in one of the largest wars in history. Nine million combatants and seven million civilians died as a result of the war.

The Representation of the People Act 1918 was an Act of Parliament – passed on 6 February 1918 – to reform the electoral system in Great Britain and Ireland. The act was the first to include practically all men in the political system and began the inclusion of women, extending the right to vote for 5.6 million men and 8.4 million women.

Anyone with ideas about how the events can be marked should email democratic.services@harborough.gov.uk.