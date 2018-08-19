Cold War Jets open day returns to Bruntingthorpe

Air enthusiasts are expected to descend on Bruntingthorpe Airfield next Sunday, August 26, for the annual Cold War Jets Open Day.

The unique event features a number of star performers of the air, including the venerable Vickers VC10, the Handley-Page Victor, and English Electric Lightning.

A spokesman for the organisers added: “During the event, which is a great day out for all of the family, there will also be spectacular ‘fast taxi’ runs by all of the other resident aircraft including the Nimrod, Comet, Lightning, Canberra, Buccaneer, Jet Provosts, L29 Delphin and Hunter.

“To add to the high levels of entertainment there will also be spectacular displays by a number of large-scale model aircraft including the Vulcan, VC10 and Canberra.”

Dave Walton, organiser, said: “During this the year of the 100th Anniversary of the Royal Air Force it is a great opportunity for us to showcase these aircraft, all of which have played an important part in the enduring history of the RAF.”

Gates open at 9am. Admission is £20 for adults, £15 for senior citizens/disabled people, and accompanied children under 16 are free.