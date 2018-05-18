Clipston WI marks 100 years with bubbly and a bench!

Clipston WI members enjoyed celebratory cake and a glass of bubbly whilst dedicating a bench on the village playing field, donated to mark the group’s centenary.

President Rose Anderson said: “We are so proud to have reached this milestone and today especially remember the first President, Ethel Lucie Fisher, who founded the WI on May 17, 1918, and all past presidents and members.

“To mark this special year we have enjoyed a birthday party and had fun knit bombing the village high street. Here’s to the next 100 years!”