Clipston re-dedicates grave of villager who took part in famous Light Brigade charge

The grave of a Victorian-era soldier from Clipston who took part in the famous Charge of the Light Brigade more than 160 years ago has been re-dedicated.

The ceremony took place on Tuesday, June 5, at the grave of Major-General George Wynell Mayow, which had fallen into disrepair.

The grave of Major-General George Wynell Mayow is re-dedicated (Photo: Jim Tyson)

The Major-General fought in the Crimean War and was one of the officers who led the Charge of the Light Brigade at the Battle of Balaclava in 1854.

He returned to the village in 1856, where he received a tremendous welcome and dinner on the village green.

He died on New Year’s Day, 1873, at the age of 64 and was buried in Clipston churchyard on January 8, 1873.

A spokesman for the group which organised the re-dedication said: “His grave was in a poor state and thanks to the efforts of the late Laurie Anderson, money was raised to renovate the grave, just over £100 being raised by the village school. About 30 people, including schoolchildren, attended the service where Tennyson’s famous poem was read by Steve Carpenter.”

The Royal British Legion standard was lowered to the notes of The Last Post played by Andy Blake, and the grave was blessed by the Rev Angela Hughes.

Laurie’s widow, Rose Anderson, said: “I am so proud this project has been brought to fruition and would like to thank everyone involved.”