Climate change campaigners meet with Harborough's MP at Westminster

Neil O’Brien, MP for Harborough, met with local climate change activists from Harborough in Parliament, as part of the recent ‘the time is now’ action day.

As part of the action day, thousands of activists from across the country came to Westminster to lobby their MPs on the importance of taking action to address climate change.

Neil met with a number of constituents from across Harborough, Oadby and Wigston to discuss their concerns.

Neil said: “It was a really useful meeting and I’m incredibly grateful to all constituents for taking the time to come to Parliament to discuss this hugely important issue. It was great to see representation from across the whole constituency and people of different ages and backgrounds taking part in this.

"We had a very interesting discussion about a number of ways in which we could make further progress to address climate change concerns, including issues to do with housing and planning, energy consumption and tree planting. I look forward to working with them to progress these issues going forward.”

Canon Brian Davis who has led efforts to promote the Harborough Plastics Pledge was one of those who visited Westminster for the action day. He said: "It was wonderful to be part of something involving thousands of people all passionate about climate change. Some of us visited the House of Lords and quite by chance heard John Selwyn Gummer in fine form speaking about climate change - the time to act is now!"