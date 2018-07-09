Classic cars wow the crowds in Market Harborough

The roar of classic motor engines could be heard around Market Harborough on Sunday as the classic car show rolled into town once more.

To view all our photos from the event, click on the gallery icon on the main image, or the link above.

Market Harborough’s Classic Car Show returned on Sunday and filled the town centre with cars, motorbikes, scooters and commercial vehicles, plus crowds of people.

Along with the motors on display, there were street parties held by the Baptist and Congregational churches, and the food court on The Square.

Cllr Lesley Bowles, chairman of Harborough District Council, said: “It was such a wonderful event and it was great to see so many people there from all over the district – and so many vintage vehicles.

“It was a real credit to the organisers, businesses and the local community. I was very excited to present the prizes on the day.

“We had such good feedback about the event which was helped by the lovely weather.”

Rather than joining the car show, this year’s Harborough by the Sea event will be taking place in Welland Park, on the weekend of July, 27, 28 and 29.