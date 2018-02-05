Choir getting ready to start its new term with a song!

A popular ladies’ choir based in Harborough is on the hunt for new members as it begins a new term of music.

The Songbirds Ladies Choir enjoys weekly rehearsals at Harborough Methodist Church.

Mandy Stott, committee member, said: “It’s cold, it’s dark, so why not wrap up, venture out and benefit from all those well-being positives associated with singing in a community choir!

“We are so lucky to have the effervescent and inspiring Faye Deane as our musical director. Faye’s fresh, warm approach makes good singing possible for all choir members, and weekly rehearsals are both fun and productive. Faye and the choir are further inspired by Jane Holyland’s creative accompaniment on the grand piano. Jane has the real gift of always supplying a helpful, strong accompaniment, especially when the choir is learning a new song

“The first couple of sessions are free, and after that £4 a week. We sing a wide range of songs including an exciting medley from Les Miserables, Enya, and Barry Manilow.”

The choir meets each Thursday evening from 7.30-9pm at the Methodist Church, in Northampton Road. Phone 07799 457626 for more.