Children enjoy the sun at church holiday club in Market Harborough

Children at the Harborough Anglican Team Holiday Club found a way to cool off while the rest of the country sweltered.

The 40 children and 30 adult and teenage helpers from Great Bowden Church and around the Harborough Anglican Team took part in this year’s holiday club.

A spokesman said: “The theme was ‘mega makers’ and our robot ROSIE helped the children to understand the Christian message of love.

“They learned five stories from the New Testament including the Resurrection (Easter) story.

“In addition, everyone sang and created some amazing crafts including money boxes and magically shrinking key rings – well, they shrank in the oven, and generally had an amazing time.”