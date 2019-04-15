Cheese and ale food festival on the menu for Market Harborough

The finest cheeses and ales will be on offer as a new food and drink festival heads to Market Harborough this month.

Run by RR Events, the festival will take place in The Square in Market Harborough from Friday, April 26, to Sunday, April 28.

Regional and international traders will bring The Square to life for a three-day celebration of all things great about cheese and ale.

The festival will feature a delicious array of products, with everything from a range of different cheeses and cheesy based snacks, to ale-based products and goodies on offer.

The event will also showcase food traders from the popular RR Events continental street market, which will see The Square brought to life with the sights, sounds and smells of the continent.

Mark Perris, head of economic development at Harborough District Council, said: “It is fantastic that Harborough district can attract new festivals such as this.

“We welcome any event that brings visitors into town and hope that people come out to support the festival and see what it, and the town, has to offer.”

RR Events managing director Tony Walsh said: “Our teams of staff and traders have been involved in markets across Europe for over 10 years.

“We are particularly proud of our continental street market brand as we know the atmosphere that it brings to the towns and cities we visit.

“We would like to thank Harborough District Council for working with us to help launch this brand new event, and hope the people of Market Harborough will enjoy it and are as excited as we are.”

The festival is free and will open from 10am to 6pm on the Friday and Saturday, and from 10am to 5pm on the Sunday.