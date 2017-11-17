Charity celebrating successful 12 months and looking to the future

A charity which took over the youth oriented ‘Chill Out Bus’ in 2012 is celebrating a successful 12 months and is inviting people to hear about its latest projects at a forthcoming meeting.

HCYC (Harborough District Children and Young People’s Charity) took over the Chill Out Bus from Harborough District Council in 2012 and ever since has been busy helping children and young people with youth work activities and projects.

The charity also runs youth clubs in a number of villages, including a new club in Kibworth Beauchamp Village Hall on Thursday evenings, and a club in Lutterworth at the Coventry Rd Recreation Ground Pavilion on Mondays.

Ruth Cross, youth projects coordinator said, “It’s great that we have the support of Lutterworth Town Council, and other parish councils to help fund these clubs as they are a really valuable resource and help to reduce the risks and dangers facing children and young people in their lives today.”

The charity is reviewing the last 12 months at its annual meeting to at The Symington Building, in Adam and Eve Street, Harborough, on Thursday, December 7, from 4-6pm.

Ruth added: “This is a public meeting, and all are welcome to hear about the charity’s work, but as space is limited please contact us to reserve a place.”

Contact the charity on 07502 365379 or 07769 276750 to book your place at the meeting.

Ruth said: “The charity has been supported for a number of years by BBC Children in Need for project work with very vulnerable and isolated children and young people, and has been recently successful in obtaining another three years of funding to continue this work.

“This will fund a new job opportunity with the charity to coordinate the project, as well as roles for assistants in the delivery of play and youth work activities.”

Chair of the trustee board Chris Wood said: “It’s fantastic to have BBC Children in Need support us again. This is a really important project and we’re so pleased to be able to continue it.

“The charity is also currently looking for a new member to join as a voluntary Trustee on the Board of Trustees. This is a great time to join this small but vibrant local charity, so we’d encourage you to get in touch to find out more.”