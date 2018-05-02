Chancellor of the Exchequer Phillip Hammond in Harborough

Local MP Neil O’Brien welcomed Chancellor of the Exchequer Phillip Hammond to Harborough last week.

A dinner in his honour was held at Kilworth House Hotel, and attended by over a hundred people from across Leicester and Leicestershire.

The Chancellor discussed a range of topics including Brexit, domestic economic opportunities as well as devolution of power.

The event also provided an opportunity for Neil O’Brien and Leicestershire County Council Deputy Leader Byron Rhodes to make the case for a fairer funding formula for Leicestershire.

Neil O’Brien said: “It was great to have the Chancellor join us in Harborough, straight from his meetings in Paris. We realise the considerable pressures on his diary so were very grateful for his time.

“He took a number of questions from the floor, including our trading relationships post-Brexit and the important role universities will play in our local industrial strategy.