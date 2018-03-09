Celebrating last RAF flight of Bruntingthorpe bomber

An event to mark the 25th anniversry of the final RAF flight of an iconic Cold War bomber takes place at Bruntingthorpe Proving Ground on Saturday, March 24.

The Vulcan XH558 was officially retired in 1993 but found a new home at Bruntingthorpe when it was saved from the scrapyard and later returned to the air after an extensive restoration.

Members of the bomber’s RAF flight crew will be on hand at the event later this month alongside David Walton and Robert Pleming, who led the return-to-flight project team.

XH558’s final flight was made on October 28, 2015, and she is now based at Doncaster Sheffield Airport where she will be the centre-piece of an inspirational visitors’ centre in a Heritage Aviation hangar to be built on the airfield.

A spokesman for the event said: “Attendees will be able to hear accounts from those involved with the aircraft as well as enjoy a VIP guided bus tour of the airfield, with the many aircraft on display – ahead of two presentations by invited guests.

“Although XH558 herself can’t be there, the hangar will house her fellow V-Force aircraft type – the Handley Page Victor XM715 “Teasin’ Tina”. Tickets priced at £25 are available at www.tinyurl.com/XH558Events.”

The event will also feature an opportunity to add your name to a collection of inscriptions on the underside of the aircraft’s wing. Visit www.vulcantothesky.org for more.