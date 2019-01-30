Cash machine blown up in Market Harborough

A cash point in Market Harborough was blown apart in raid by thieves.

The stand-alone unit in Western Avenue, near to the Royalist pub and small row of shops was targeted at around 1.30am on Wednesday, January 30.

The scene in Western Avenue on Wednesday morning. Photos by Andrew Carpenter

Police and forensics teams were on the site on Wednesday morning checking the scene.

It is thought that a gas canister was used to blow open the cash point.

Police at the scene said they believed a car involved in the cash point raid may be linked to an incident which took place in Lutterworth on Sunday.