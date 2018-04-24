Caroline’s marathon effort helps Harborough primary create new ‘forest school’

A Harborough mum completed the London Marathon on Sunday in a bid to help a town primary school create an outdoor learning area.

Caroline Lawson finished the famous 26.2 mile route in five hours and 53 minutes - and estimates that she has helped raise between £1,500 and £2,000 for Harborough C of E Academy to create its new Forest School area.

To get pupils involved in her run - and to help spur her on - Caroline invited pupils to design the T-shirt she wore at the event.

Caroline said: “It was not an easy task as there were so many incredible designs but eventually I chose Kazia Pinnock, from class 6NL, as the overall winner. I loved her design as it was colourful and incorporated the forest theme.”

Kazia won a photo shoot with Mike from Now Studios photography in Harborough as her prize.

Caroline added: “The run was the hardest thing I have done in my life! The heat was horrendous and made all the training in bitter cold winds, ice and snow go out the window.”

As part of Caroline’s fundraising, pupils at the school took part in a huge sponsored relay run last week which has boosted the total.

The Forest School outdoor learning area is being created in the school field and while it is already being used, it is hoped it will be fully finished this September.