Capture an image of a summer's day

Summer has truly arrived and as the temperatures have hit a high over the past few weeks, everybody is looking for any excuse to have fun in the sun.

And whether it’s heading out for a family picnic, enjoying a leisurely stroll at a favourite beauty spot, taking to the water or simply unwinding with a cooling drink or an ice cream in the garden we want to capture on camera what sums up the perfect summer’s day for our readers.

So we have chosen Saturday, July 21, as our One Summer’s Day – and all we are asking is for you to send us a snap of what you are up to.

We will feature all the best photos on our website at www.harboroughmail.co.uk and in the newspaper.

And the best one for the Harborough area, as chosen by our editorial team, will then be put up against One Summer’s Day pictures taken by readers of our sister titles across our Johnston Press group to find a national winner!

Content editor James Bryce said: “We’ve had a sizzling start to July and are looking forward to many more sunny days to come. We want you to capture what makes a brilliant summer’s day and so are looking for you to capture that perfect moment. Look for a splash of colour, look for expression, look for fun – look for anything that sums up your summer’s day.”

To take part in One Summer’s Day, email your picture to newsdesk@harboroughmail.co.uk or message our Facebook page on July 21.

Please include your full name, address and daytime contact number, plus a brief description of what and who is in your picture and the time it was taken. All digital images must be high resolution and 1MB or above in size.

Only photos taken and submitted on Saturday, July 21 will be considered.