Can you help shape the future of important Harborough charity?

Harborough-based charity VASL is on the hunt for people who are passionate about helping their communities and who would like to become a trustee.

The charity, which trains volunteers and supports carers among many other important services, wants to find people who can help drive VASL forward and help shape its future.

David Green is one of VASL’s Trustees. He said: “I wanted to do something that would be of benefit to others; my partner is a volunteer for VASL’s Community Champions project, so I already knew about some of the great work VASL was doing.

“Being a VASL Trustee has given me the insight into the charity sector I was looking for. VASL is a friendly and welcoming organisation – which is exactly as it should be.

“I’d say knowing that you are part of a worthwhile organisation, working with the other trustees and the staff helping to shape VASL’s future and improve the lives of others is what drives me.

“The people involved are great, and you can learn so much yourself - understanding the needs of the local community.”

Following retirement a few years ago, Gail Lamb visited VASL to find out about opportunities and volunteered as a Befriender.

She said: “I also applied for, and was accepted in the role of Treasurer on the Trustee Board for VASL. It’s been very rewarding.”

Linda Jones has been the Chairman of the Board for seven years. She said: “We are looking for people who, ideally, are aware of VASL’s achievements and are keen to have the chance to support and shape our work and strategic direction.

“We are particularly keen to find a trustee with current or previous experience in governance or finance.

“But, if you have other relevant experience, we’d still like to hear from you.

“It would be a bonus, but not essential, if you understand the challenges that face a small charity and are able to offer experienced insights and advice about tackling them.”

If you’d like a chat to find out more, contact Charity Manager Maureen O’Malley on 01858 433232 or momalley@vasl.org.uk.

Visit vasl.org.uk for more about the charity.