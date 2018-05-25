Can you help Kibworth charity stand out with a new logo?

A Kibworth charity is asking for help from designers to create a new logo.

Last autumn, Kibworth-based The Well asked users to help it understand how it is seen by the village and surrounding area.

More than 110 people provided their feedback.

A spokesman for the charity said: “From this feedback, the charity learned that it is known for being a community hub, a coffee shop and pre-loved clothing shop, but it needs to be more visible.

“The Well is now looking at how it can achieve this and has enlisted pro-bono support from local marketing and social media experts.

“As part of this, The Well is now looking to redesign its logo and is seeking expressions of interest from designers to work on a pro-bono basis to help it stand out.

“Any professional designers willing to help can find the brief at www.thewellkibworth.org.uk. Expressions of interest will be accepted until Friday, June 1, at 5pm.”

Contact Holly Bremner at holly@hbcomms.co.uk for more information or an informal chat.

The Well celebrated the opening of its coffee shop in 2016 when television historian Professor Michael Wood paid a visit.