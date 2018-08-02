Can you help important Harborough lifeline car scheme?

A Harborough charity scheme which helps elderly, disabled, and isolated people get from A to B is seeking voluntary drivers.

Voluntary Action South Leicestershire says its popular car scheme is almost at full capacity because so many people require help getting out and about.

Scheme manager Sandy Handley said: “Unless we get more drivers then inevitably there will be people who depend on us we won’t be able to help, and no real alternative for them to turn to.

“I’m hoping that as a community Harborough won’t let that happen and that we will have volunteers come forward.

“Drivers use their own car to transport elderly, disabled, and rurally isolated people to health appointments, social visits and so forth and their mileage is reimbursed. Last month our volunteers completed 462 journeys, travelling 7220 miles.”

Pete Mottley has been employed by VASL as Volunteer Driver Recruitment Officer for two months to get the word out to attract more drivers.

He said: “I’m also a volunteer driver so I have a good understanding of the scheme and know what a difference it makes to people and how enjoyable it is to do.

“I will be making my way around groups and clubs giving talks about what driving for VASL entails. If you would like me to chat to you or give a short talk to a group, contact me on 07548215977 or pmottley@vasl.org.uk.”