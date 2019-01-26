Campaign to reduce plastic use is launched in Market Harborough

A fantastic turnout of people arrived at the market on Friday to help launch a pioneering environmental campaign urging residents to take a ‘plastics pledge’ to help protect the planet.

The well-attended event, held on Friday 25 January 2019 at Harborough Market, was organised by Eco Church Harborough and Harborough District Council.

Canon Brian Davis and Cllr Neil Bannister, leader of Harborough District Council, jointly launched the pledge and invited people from all over the district to make small changes to reduce their reliance on single-use plastics.

Leicestershire County Council and Harborough District Waste Team were on hand to advise the public, with Eco Church handing out reusable coffee cups and water bottles to get people started on a path to re-using.

Cllr Neil Bannister said: “We are very happy to support the pledge and I encourage others to do so. Today has shown that there is both an appetite and genuine passion for real change and that if even half the people from today’s launch take the Harborough Plastics Pledge, it will collectively make a big difference.”

Canon Brian Davis, who is leading the campaign, said: “I am delighted that so many people came along to the launch today and would like to thank, Harborough District Council, FCC Environment, and Meadowdale School in particular for their support. Today is just the start though; we want people to share the pledge principles, to pick up a copy from Refill Revolution in the Market Hall, to commit to change and hopefully together, as a town, we can become a strong voice in the fight against single-use plastic.”

A copy of the Harborough Plastics Pledge can be picked up from Refill Revolution in the food hall at Harborough Market.

Harborough Market, which is operated by Harborough District Council, is open 8am to 5pm Tuesday to Saturday and 10am to 4pm for the popular Sunday Antiques Market.