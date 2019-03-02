Campaign launched to showcase Harborough district as a great place to do business

A campaign has been launched to raise awareness of the Harborough district as a good place for businesses to invest, expand and prosper.

‘Invest in Harborough District’ was launched by Harborough District Council on Friday, March 1, at Bruntingthorpe Proving Ground, with guest speakers, as well as businesses from the district, property agents, financial advisors, architects and construction companies.

Harborough District Council launched its ‘Invest in Harborough District’ website and a specially-commissioned promotional video to showcase the district, raise its profile and encourage businesses to invest or relocate to our area.

The campaign aims to build positive relationships with influential people and organisations in the business community to help attract investment to maintain a strong and vibrant economy. It also looks to connect businesses with support, training and funding opportunities currently available.

Invest in Harborough District is highlighting what makes our district a great place to work, and also to live. The benefits listed in the campaign include the district's transport links by road and rail to key cities, ports and airports, its central location, the competitive costs of commercial property and housing, the skilled and educated workforce already in the area, broadband speeds, the vibrancy of the district's town centres, the quality of the schools, and the district's culture and heritage.

Cllr Neil Bannister, leader of Harborough District Council, said: “Our district offers huge benefits for businesses looking to grow and prosper.

"This initiative will ensure the district is at the forefront when businesses are considering the best locations to do business.

"As well as increasing awareness of why businesses should invest here we also want to highlight why the district is such an enjoyable place in which to live.”