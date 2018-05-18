UNVEILED: £7m plan to expand Harborough business park could create 80 jobs

Major plans to expand a business park in Market Harborough have been unveiled by Leicestershire County Council.

Under the proposal, Airfield Business Park would extend by 80,000 sq. ft. to offer a wide range of top quality premises for fledgling firms and companies looking to expand.

The £7m plan would create up to 80 jobs and generate half-a-million pounds of income each year for the council to invest into front line services including social care.

Deputy council leader, Byron Rhodes, said: “This proposal underlines that supporting local businesses is a priority. By building quality premises, we want to help firms take their first step on the ladder, and to grow.

“Investing in property also means we can generate income to plough back into services, reducing the impact of national funding reductions.”

It’s planned to expand the site further in the future – creating a 330,000 sq. ft. business park.

Outline planning permission is in place – more detailed proposals will be discussed by the council’s development control and regulatory board next Thursday (May 24).

If approved, construction would get underway in later this year, with the first units being available from next July.

Airfield Business Park is situated off Harborough Road in Market Harborough and would offer high-spec industrial units to let, ranging from 1,570 to 33,360 sq. ft.

Businesses keen to find out more can register their interest by contacting the council’s retained commercial agent APB on 0116 254 0382.