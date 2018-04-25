Success is brewing for village pub company

A company that operates traditional village pubs across Leicestershire has opened its fifth site near Market Harborough and created 30 jobs with a £400,000 loan from Lloyds Bank Commercial Banking.

The Little Britain Pub Company, founded in 2009 by the Moore and Herington families, has transformed The Langton Arms into a gastro pub after buying it from brewery giant Greene King.

The funding from Lloyds Bank has allowed the company to refurbish the pub.

Thirty new staff members have joined the now 150-strong team and the acquisition is expected to boost the company’s annual turnover by at least 25 per cent in the next year.

This is the company’s fifth pub following the opening of four other sites across Leicestershire, in Wymeswold, Rothley, Woodhouse Eaves and Old Dalby.

Mike Herington, director at Little Britain Pub Company, said: “The opening of our fifth site is testament to our growth since our first pub opened in 2009, with our success built on good design, excellent customer service and fresh, local food.

“There is real demand in our region for traditional, independently-owned pubs that serve their community and we’re proud to be fulfilling that need.

“Lloyds Bank’s support has been instrumental to our growth over the past few years. This new package puts us in a strong position to continue to invest in our estate and prosper.”

Chris Fearn, relationship director at Lloyds Bank Commercial Banking, said: “Little Britain Pub Company is a fantastic example of an SME (small and medium-sized enterprise) business that’s really investing in its growth and expansion.

“We have a longstanding relationship with the customer and are pleased to be supporting the team once more in this exciting new chapter, which has created new jobs in the local area.”