Mill Fields builds on its sales team with new hire

A new sales consultant has been appointed at one of Leicestershire’s busiest and fastest selling developments.

Jane Boffey has joined the sales team at Mill Fields, the hugely popular new homes development in Broughton Astley from triple Home Builders Federation five star housebuilder, William Davis Homes.

With a strong customer services background in corporate sales and promotions, Jane joins Mill Fields’ existing sales consultant, June Hall, to help house hunters make their next move.

Jane said: “I’m excited to be joining such a thriving development where we’re welcoming house hunters looking for their first home, something with room to grow or just that little bit easier to manage.

“We’re actually finding that many of our purchasers are relocating from within the village, to quickly take advantage of Mill Fields’ superb location and views across the Leicestershire countryside.

“Buying a house is such a major purchase; I’m excited to be a part of that process and helping match house hunters with their dream home.”

Sales manager Viv Aldridge commented: “Broughton Astley is a hugely desirable village with a thriving local community, independent shops and a range of amenities, so the local property market is very active. Homes at our Mill Fields development are selling quickly, so it made sense to appoint another sales consultant. Jane and June make a great team, and our purchasers have already commented on how friendly, helpful and efficient they are.”