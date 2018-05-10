Business adviser helps clinic grow across UK

A forward thinking business step has paid off for a private clinic offering psychological health services, thanks to advice from Kibworth-based company Incrementa.

The Purple House Clinic is a clinical psychology practice, which has its main premises in Loughborough.

Since business development firm Incrementa was employed to help the company grow, it has developed satellite clinics in Lincoln and Leicester and launched a franchise network.

Its first franchise clinic opened in January in Glasgow with two more scheduled for June 2018.

Purple House’s clinical director Dr Katie Morris said: “Since we started in 2013, we’ve grown significantly, but we wanted to find a way to take our next step in expanding our services to more geographical locations. With Incrementa’s help, we have been able to focus our efforts on expanding our services locally within our own practice while also growing the Purple House network nationally.”

Set up in 2015, Incrementa specialises in supporting small businesses. For Purple House, it offered its critical friend service where the client gets help from a trusted person, who asks questions, provides data for further examination and more.

Incrementa helped set up the franchise model for Purple House which has been ideal for Purple House’s expansion.

Incrementa managing director Stuart Hartley said: “The challenge we had with Purple House is it had been successful for several years, however the growth needed to be managed carefully to ensure it remained financially healthy.”

The clinic employs a team of clinical psychologists who provide a range of assessment and therapy services.