Burglars steal £24,000 BMW in broad daylight raid in Harborough

Burglars stole a high-powered £24,000 BMW from a home in Market Harborough in broad daylight.

The offenders broke in to the house in Rockingham View estate, off Glebe Road, Little Bowden, between 11.20am and 12.45pm on Saturday (Oct 26).

They searched the property before finding the keys to the grey BMW 330d and stealing it off the driveway.

The criminals are believed to have forced their way in by smashing glass in a rear patio door while the householders were out.

Police have urged anyone who saw anything suspicious or who has any information to contact them on 101 quoting Crime Number 19000573283.