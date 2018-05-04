Burglar asked for help calling a taxi before taking wallets from Harborough homes

Two distraction burglaries in a Harborough district village involving a woman asking for help to get a taxi have been reported to police.

Officers received a report on Thursday (May 3) just before 2.40pm of an incident at a property in Market Place, Billesdon, and one at around 3.15pm of an incident at Knights Close in Billesdon.

Both reported a woman came to their home asking for help to get a taxi. In both incidents, a wallet was stolen from the property.

Enquiries are continuing.

Detective Constable Karl Burden said: “We are appealing for anyone who has any information regarding these incidents to make contact with us.

"Were you in the Billesdon area on Thursday afternoon and did you see anything unusual? Were you approached by a woman in similar circumstances? If you have any information which you think could help, then please get in touch.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 quoting incident 18000201263.

Residents are also reminded to be aware of what to do if someone unknown approaches your home. For further advice and information visit: https://leics.police.uk/distraction-burglary