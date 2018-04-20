Budding entrepreneurs can get business advice at free Lutterworth masterclass

Entrepreneurs looking to start their own business can attend a free masterclass in Lutterworth to get some advice on how to do it.

Pioneer 10, which is funded by Harborough District Council, is hosting its latest seminar at Lutterworth Golf Club, in Rugby Road, on Thursday, April 19, from 9.30am-4pm.

The in-depth session, called ‘Thinking of Starting a Business’ and run by business experts, will provide a step-by-step guide to starting a business and ask whether starting a business is the right thing for you to do now.

A spokesman for the event said: “The not-to-missed session offers an overview on what’s involved in starting and running a business, help exploring what it is that you want to get from your business, and even more.”

The event follows on from a similar one at Harborough Innovation Centre which saw the Small Business Commissioner join businesses to talk about his role.

Register for the ‘Thinking of Starting a Business’ event at bit.ly/2HG6NwH.