Britain's aviation pioneer to be subject of Market Harborough Historical Society meeting

On Wednesday May 9, Roy Smart will be speaking to The Market Harborough Historical Society on Another Icarus? The Story of Percy Pilcher.

Percy Sinclair Pilcher (1866-99) was killed at Stanford-on-Avon during a demonstration of flying. He was Britain’s aviation pioneer who had developed a glider, the Hawk, in which in 1897 he had actually flown. He went on to develop a triplane to carry an engine to create the first powered flight.

He was the first Englishman to die in the cause of ‘the conquest of the air’ when on the cusp of becoming the most famous name in aviation history.

Roy Smart presents this magnificent man, his flying machines and the historic, but as yet unheralded, achievements of his sister Ella who helped him in his work.

Doors open at 7pm and the talk begins at 7.30pm at The Roman Way Community Centre, Roman Way, Market Harborough, LE16 7PQ. All welcome. Entry £3 for non-members www.marketharboroughhistoricalsociety.org