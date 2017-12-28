Brian moves on after 140 Parkruns in Harborough

The organiser of Market Harborough’s weekly Parkruns is moving on after supervising 140 runs.

Brian Corcoran hopes to take up a role as a regional Parkrun ambassador.

Start of the christmas park run. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER NNL-171227-095544005

But the regular 9am, Saturday morning runs at Welland Park, Market Harborough. will continue under joint race supervisors Bev Brown and Roger Pangbourne.

Race Harborough will also continue to organise town running and cycling events.

Brian told the Mail at his last Parkrun on Saturday: “We have 300 runners most Saturdays now, and 4,000 runners altogether.

“It’s become a great community event.”

Action during the festive park run. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER NNL-171228-112954005

And new event director Roger Pangbourne said: “This is a wonderful and happy event and it’s for everyone.

“It’s a free, weekly timed run which anyone can take part in, no matter what level of ability they have.”

The five kilometre (just over three mile) run around Welland Park is not a race – it’s an exercise opportunity.

To take part you simply have to register here: www.parkrun.org.uk/register

Runners make their way around Welland Park. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER NNL-171228-113016005

Runners at last Saturday’s event were full of praise for the Market Harborough Parkrun.

Fun runner Louise Dicicco, from Market Harborough, who was the first runner to complete 100 town Parkruns, said: “I just love the community feel of these runs.

“Everyone here is really friendly. That’s why I keep coming back!”

Jack Houlihan from Kibworth, who was the first person to complete Saturday’s run, said: “It’s just great to have a timed, weekly event like this.”

The park run tail enders. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER NNL-171228-113035005

Sebastian Jones from Market Harborough was completing the circuits while pushing young son Dexter in a buggy.

“It’s a special running buggy” he explained. “It means both me and my wife can train at the same time!”

Rebecca Fowlds had come the furthest for the run – all the way from Melbourne, Australia – although she was originally from East Langton and staying with family over the festive season.

“It’s my first run in Market Harborough, but my 196th altogether” she said.

“Parkrun is so inclusive. Everyone can do it – and then come back every week and try to do better!”

And back in Market Harborough again was Alan Pocock, from Braunstone, Leicester, the town Parkrun’s only serious casualty so far.

Festive headgear during the christmas park run. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER NNL-171228-113057005

“I had a heart attack, but the organisation here is great and they resuscitated me” he said.

“I still come over to Market Harborough occasionally to take part!”

Brian Corcoran summed up: “There are people from local running clubs, and there are people who walk it.

“Whoever you are, you are welcome.”