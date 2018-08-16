Boxer from Market Harborough to be honoured with green plaque

A champion boxer from Market Harborough will be commemorated with a green plaque after the public voted for him to receive the honour

More than 5,000 votes were cast in the quest to find the latest six winners to be honoured with a green plaque by Leicestershire County Council.

The awards scheme celebrates and commemorates the county's past and, from a shortlist of 12, six people have been chosen.

Jack Gardner, from Market Harborough, crowned heavyweight boxing champion of Great Britain in 1950 was among the winners.

The others picked by the public vote are:

- Colonel John Cridlan Barrett, who was based at Glen Parva Barracks, awarded the Victoria Cross medal for his bravery during the First World War;

- Arthur Newberry Choyce, from Hugglescote, a First World War poet;

- Thomas Cook, from Loughborough, innovator of the conducted tour and founder of worldwide travel agency Thomas Cook and Son;

- Sisters Kathleen and Nora Corcoran, from Loughborough, prominent figures in the Leicestershire suffragette movement;

- Captain Robert Gee, from Countesthorpe, awarded the Victoria Cross medal for single-handedly attacking a German machine gun post during the First World War.

Councillor Louise Richardson, cabinet member for green plaques, said: “The number of votes we received was fantastic and I would like to thank everyone who took the time to get behind their favourites and support the scheme.

“It is great that people want to celebrate and acknowledge the inspirational people who make up Leicestershire’s history, and we will now look at installing these six plaques for everyone to see.”

The selection of the six successful recipients does not mean it's the end of the road for the other nominees. They can put forward their selections again next year.

The green plaque awards scheme was set up by council leader Nick Rushton to recognise and celebrate people and places which have made an important and enduring contribution to the county.