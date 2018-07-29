Book aims to shed new light on Harborough witch mysteries

A book which promises to shed new light on stories of witchcraft in the Harborough area has been published.

Author Radcliff Gregory, who lives in Bagworth, has spent several years researching the book - called The Bygone Magic and Witchcraft of Leicestershire and Rutland.

In it, he covers the tale of a woman from Harborough who was said to have given birth to a cat, and a previously known story of how nine innocent women were hanged in Husbands Bosworth - although the author says he has discovered that the witness who condemned them had a record for making false accusations.

Mr Gregory said: “My new book includes a lot of new research and major discoveries about the fascinating history of witchcraft in Leicestershire and Rutland - not just the well-trodden path of the Belvoir witches and the women who were hanged in Husband’s Bosworth.

“It covers the length and breadth of Leicestershire and Rutland.

“While a lot of the claims and accusations made against, and by, are eyebrow-raising to say the least, I have burrowed like a rabid dog to find the objective truth.”

Mr Gregory is deaf and disabled and left school with no qualifications.

However, he eventually graduated from Loughborough University with a first-class BA (Hons) degree in English Literature and Linguistics.

His book, The Bygone Magic and Witchcraft of Leicestershire and Rutland, costs £10 including postage and is available at www.reprintuk.com/books/magicwitchcraft or on 01509 267 450,