Body discovered in car park in Market Harborough

The body of a man has been found in a rear yard in Market Harborough police have confirmed.

Police were called at around 6.10am on Wednesday, March 21 to a report of the body being discovered in a yard off Northampton Road, accessed by an entrance between Waterstones and George Hall Cycles.

Photo by Jon Pollard

Unconfirmed reports are that the body was found by bin men.

Police officers and an ambulance were in attendance at the scene on Wednesday morning, with Northampton Road partially blocked.

A forensics unit van was parked on The Square.

A large Biffa bin lorry was also parked in the entrance to the yard.

A police spokesman said: "Early enquiries carried out indicate at this stage the death is not suspicious.

"A file will be prepared for the coroner and identification of the deceased is a matter for the coroner."

The area has been used by rough sleepers in the past.