Be ‘amazing’ this Saturday at volunteering fair in Market Harborough

This Saturday sees a chance for the people of Harborough to be “part of something amazing”, says local MP Neil O’Brien.

A unique Community and Volunteers Fair will take place on The Square, Market Harborough, this Saturday, August 25, from 11am to 4pm

Neil O’Brien, MP for Harborough is encouraging people to attend the fair, learn more about the voluntary groups, and explore how they could get involved themselves.

Neil said: “Earlier this year, we held a loneliness summit in Market Harborough and the response from different community and charity groups was amazing.

“There is a fantastic amount of good work taking place across the district and we’re really looking forward to showcasing this on Saturday.”

The fair has been organised by Neil and Harborough District Council. It will involve a range of community and charity groups showcasing their work, and reaching out to new volunteers who are keen to get involved.

There will also be a variety of activities for children.

Neil said: “These groups do amazing work to help people in many different ways.

“The fair is a great way to not only celebrate and showcase this, but also for people to learn more about these groups and how they might be able to get involved.

“Volunteers can help to change lives, not only of those being supported by the groups but also those who are volunteering and a part of the brilliant work.”

One of the groups at the fair will be Market Harborough-based VASL (Voluntary Action South Leicestershire).

VASL’s Maureen O’Malley said: “The idea is to bring community groups together from across the Harborough district. Then if you’ve got time to give, you can tour the stalls and see what you can do.”