Battlefield runs are a new challenge for Harborough athletes

Two new running and duathlon events that will take participants around the sites of the most important battle of the English Civil War – the Battle of Naseby – have been announced.

Race Harborough, organisers of the Harborough Triathlon, Carnival of Running and Santa Run, have announced Naseby 1645, a road run on Sunday, February 18, and the Battlefield Duathlon, a running and cycling duathlon on Sunday, March 18.

Registrations for the events are now open and will both start at Naseby Village Hall at 9am.

The two challenging races, sponsored by The Training Shed, will take participants through the parishes where the Battle of Naseby was fought in 1645 including Naseby, Clipston, East Farndon and Sibbertoft.

The first of the two events, Naseby 1645 is a 16.45-mile route ran entirely on roads, many of which will be closed to motorists on the day.

Brian Corcoran, event organiser at Race Harborough, said: “This is a rare opportunity for runners to use these roads free of traffic.

“The Naseby 1645 run is ideal timing for those preparing for spring half/marathon training. Held a month before the Ashby 20 and a couple of months before the London Marathon, it could be a crucial part of training.”

The entry fee for the 1645 event is £25 and Battlefield Duathlon will cost between £30-45 depending on the route distance chosen.

The price for both races includes a t-shirt and medal. Trophies and prizes will be awarded to the 1st, 2nd and 3rd male and female athletes in each distance category.

Registrations for both events can be made online at www.raceharborough.co.uk. Online entries close on 12th February and 12th March respectively although places can also be registered on the race day itself.