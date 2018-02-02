Barely one per cent of thefts resolved in Desborough

Just two incidents of theft were resolved in Desborough last year, according to new police figures.

Across the town’s two electoral wards there were 169 thefts - but formal sanctions were given to offenders in only 1.18 per cent of the cases.

There were 14 more thefts in Desborough compared to the year before, but the number was down overall in the borough of Kettering. A total of 11.64 per cent of thefts were resolved borough-wide.

A spokesman for Northamptonshire Police said a member of the local Neighbourhood Team attended the Kettering Council A6 Towns meeting on Wednesday (January 31) to discuss a number of issues, including the latest crime statistics.

The spokesman said: “Our officers are committed to keeping our communities safe and work hard to deter and detect crime whenever possible.

“Unfortunately, crimes aren’t detected for many reasons.

“However, that does not mean we are being complacent in trying to find those responsible.

“Anyone who has any information about those people involved in crime can call police on 101 or independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

“If anyone has any concerns about where they live they can contact their local Neighbourhood Team via our online General Enquiries form or by calling us on 101.”

A resolved crime means an offender has been sanctioned, such as being given a caution, charged or through restorative justice.

Across the borough of Kettering, there were increases in sexual offences, possession of weapon offences, public disorder and violence against the person.

There was a reduction in criminal damage and arson, drug offences, robberies and thefts.