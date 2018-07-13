Award is the icing on the cake for Harborough estate agents

A Harborough estate agents has scooped a prestigious prize at the British Property Awards.

McCallum Marsh won the 2018 Gold Prize for in their region.

Owned by Andrew Marshall, has been operating from 36 High Street for the last six years - formerly as Fine & Country and for the last eight months as McCallum Marsh.

Andrew said: “This award is the icing on the cake for the team.

“This award for us is such a wonderful pat on the back so early on with McCallum Marsh. It acknowledges that we really go above and beyond for our clients to provide a reliable, friendly, quality service. My team and I are thrilled.”

The British Property Awards said McCallum Marsh was judged in 25 criteria, and after that was deemed to be the outright winner.

Robert McLean from The British Property Awards said: “The team at McCallum Marsh performed outstandingly throughout the extensive judging period, which is focussed on customer service levels.

“Agents who go the extra mile and provide outstanding levels of customer service are rewarded with our accolade which acts as a beacon in their local marketplace.”

Off the back of this success, the team at McCallum Marsh have now been shortlisted for a number of national awards that will be announced later this year.

Alana at McCallum Marsh added that, “This award was such a fabulous surprise for us. The personal care and passion we put into our work is what we’re all about and to have it recognised at this level is brilliant.”

Visit www.mccallum-marsh.co.uk or visit the office at 36 High Street for more.