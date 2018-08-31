Artwork to celebrate a century of ‘Votes for Women’ is chosen

A new piece of artwork to celebrate 100 years since women were first granted the right to vote has been chosen thanks to help from the public.

To mark the centenary of Women’s Suffrage, Harborough District Council is commissioning the artwork, which will be installed in Harborough’s Symington Building.

A spokesman for the council said: “The public was asked to vote for their favourite artwork from a shortlist of three proposals, and these votes were used by a Commissioning Panel to help inform their decision.

“After much deliberation, the panel decided to award the commission to Derek Hunt (pictured, above), who designs glass artworks for public spaces, including libraries, schools, hospitals, theatres and churches.”

Mr Hunt said: “I’m absolutely thrilled. It’s a real honour to be commissioned in The Symington Building and wonderful to be part of the story of this iconic building.”

The public were invited to nominate their favourite proposal online – as well as view an exhibition of the shortlisted artists’ proposals at The Symington Building.

Council leader Neil Bannister, who was one of the panellists, said: “While all three proposals were highly inventive, the panel were particularly impressed by Derek’s use of colour and light and the way it would fit with the existing art in The Symington Building.

“I’d like to thank the public for their input and I am looking forward to seeing the final piece unveiled in December.”

The public are now invited to submit information about any Harborough district women who may have been involved in the Suffragette movement at the time which could be incorporated into the artwork.

Email your suggestions to communications@harborough.gov.uk.